Trisha shares glimpse of good time with Mani Ratnam, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai at Ponniyin Selvan 1 success party

Actor Trisha is basking in the humongous success of her latest movie Ponniyin Selvan 1. To celebrate the success of PS1, the makers recently arranged a special media event with the film’s main cast and crew in attendance. Trisha has shared glimpses of the good time she had with other stars, including director Mani Ratnam, Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, at the after party of the media event.

“The vibe is caption enough,” she wrote on her Instagram page while sharing a reel full of pictures.

Trisha garnered a big thumbs-up from both critics and audiences for her performance in the role of Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan. She plays the big sister to Rajaraj Cholan in the movie. Besides looking drop-dead gorgeous in her costumes, the actor also pulled off a convincing performance as a witty, sly politician.

The celebration was organised in light of Ponniyin Selvan 1 breaching the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. All the principal star cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi, were present. And everyone used the occasion to express their gratitude to media and patrons for making the movie a grand success.

Mani Ratnam shot both parts of the epic movie in one stretch saving a ton of money for the producers, Lyca Productions. It’s said that the producers recouped their whole investment for the movie from the first part alone. The post-production work of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is in progress. And it will arrive in cinemas next year.