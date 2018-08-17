Trisha, Malavika Mohanan in Rajinikanth’s film?

The Rajinikanth starrer, which went on floors a couple of weeks ago, already boasts of a star-studded cast. The Rajinikanth starrer, which went on floors a couple of weeks ago, already boasts of a star-studded cast.

Actors Trisha and Malavika Mohanan are, reportedly, the latest addition to the star cast of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film. The untitled film is helmed by young director Karthik Subbaraj and the shooting is going on at a steady pace.

If the rumors come true, it will be Trisha’s first film with Thalaivar and the movie will also mark Malavika’s debut in Kollywood. While Trisha needs no introduction, Malavika is an up-and-coming actor from Kerala. She is the daughter of popular cinematographer KU Mohanan and has acted in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

Malavika was last seen in Hindi film Beyond the Clouds.

The official confirmation on the new addition to the Tamil film’s star cast is awaited.

The Rajinikanth-starrer, which went on floors a couple of weeks ago, already boasts of a star-studded cast. The film features actor Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also making his debut down south with this film. It’s worth noting that Rajinikanth’s previous film Kaala marked the debut of seasoned Hindi actor Nana Patekar in Tamil. He brought his own element to his character in the gangster film, giving the Tamil audience a memorable onscreen villain after a long time.

Details of Nawazuddin’s role in the forthcoming film are unknown. While Kaala was rife with political undertones, Karthik’s directorial is said to be a fun entertainer. The movie is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music and National Award-winning cinematographer Tirru is handling the camera.

