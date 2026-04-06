Trisha shares cryptic posts on love, peace and self-worth: ‘Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love’

Actor Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram on Sunday to share cryptic posts about love, peace and self-worth.

A quote on Trisha’s Instagram Stories read: “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love.” She followed it with two motivational video quotes, both themed around choosing peace over conflict, not explaining yourself to people who have already made up their minds, and living with integrity regardless of what others think.

The posts arrive a month after Vijay and Trisha appeared together in a setting that made a quiet exit nearly impossible. The two actors arrived together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son in Chennai, Vijay in a cream-and-gold shirt and veshti, Trisha a few steps behind him in a cream-and-gold saree. They greeted the newlyweds on stage, posed for photographs, and left.