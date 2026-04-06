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Trisha shares cryptic posts on love, peace and self-worth: ‘Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love’
The posts arrive a month after Vijay and Trisha appeared together in a setting that made a quiet exit nearly impossible.
Actor Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram on Sunday to share cryptic posts about love, peace and self-worth.
A quote on Trisha’s Instagram Stories read: “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love.” She followed it with two motivational video quotes, both themed around choosing peace over conflict, not explaining yourself to people who have already made up their minds, and living with integrity regardless of what others think.
The posts arrive a month after Vijay and Trisha appeared together in a setting that made a quiet exit nearly impossible. The two actors arrived together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son in Chennai, Vijay in a cream-and-gold shirt and veshti, Trisha a few steps behind him in a cream-and-gold saree. They greeted the newlyweds on stage, posed for photographs, and left.
A viral video of the appearance triggered strong reactions across social media, with many sharing pointed opinions about the timing of their public appearance, coming barely a week after Vijay’s wife of 26 years had filed for divorce alleging infidelity.
Also Read: Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce; alleges affair with actress
Vijay-Sangeetha divorce
Sangeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, filed a petition before the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking dissolution of their 26-year marriage, alleging adultery, mental cruelty, and desertion. The petition names no one beyond Vijay and Sangeetha.
Trisha and Vijay
Trisha and Vijay’s professional history spans two decades. They have shared screen space in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), Leo (2023), and The Greatest of All Time in 2024. At the Leo success event in 2023, Trisha spoke warmly about working with Vijay again after a long gap, describing the experience as “meeting a school friend again” and saying, “Home is not a place, but it is a person.”
Vijay addressed the ongoing controversy indirectly during a Women’s Day event on March 7, urging his supporters not to be distressed: “I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. I will take care of all that. Don’t get hurt about that problem, it’s not worth bothering about. Be confident.”