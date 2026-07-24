Trisha Krishnan’s mother ‘enjoyed’ Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: ‘We’re going to miss him’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan hit theatres on Thursday to a mixed response. Among those who attended a special screening of the movie were Vijay’s co-star Trisha Krishnan and her mother Uma Krishnan. Uma’s review of the film has since been grabbing attention on social media.

During an interview with ANI, Trisha’s mother revealed that she enjoyed watching Vijay‘s film. She added that she was emotional about the actor-politician’s decision to step away from movies. “We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him,” she said.