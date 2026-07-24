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Trisha Krishnan’s mother ‘enjoyed’ Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: ‘We’re going to miss him’
Actor Trisha Krishnan's mother Uma Krishnan recently shared that she enjoyed Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan. Uma added that she was saddened by the actor's decision to step away from films.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan hit theatres on Thursday to a mixed response. Among those who attended a special screening of the movie were Vijay’s co-star Trisha Krishnan and her mother Uma Krishnan. Uma’s review of the film has since been grabbing attention on social media.
During an interview with ANI, Trisha’s mother revealed that she enjoyed watching Vijay‘s film. She added that she was emotional about the actor-politician’s decision to step away from movies. “We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him,” she said.
ALSO READ | Actor Anandhi Ajay breaks down as she’s cut out from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: ‘Worked for 1 year’
Trisha and Vijay have shared screen space in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo. She also made a cameo appearance in Vijay’s 2024 movie The Greatest Of All Time. Apart from their films, Vijay and Trisha have also been making headlines over persistent dating rumours. Their recent public appearances together, along with Trisha’s birthday post for Vijay, have only fuelled further speculation among fans.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film, produced by K Venkata Narayana’s KVN Productions, hit theatres on July 24 after being delayed by more than six months due to certification issues.
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