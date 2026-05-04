‘Massive victory’: Manchu Lakshmi, Radikaa Sarathkumar wish Trisha Krishnan as Vijay’s TVK leads

Birthdays usually come with cake and flowers. Trisha Krishnan‘s 43rd came with an election result.

As counting got underway across Tamil Nadu on Monday morning and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) began leading in constituency after constituency, Manchu Lakshmi posted a birthday wish for Trisha that said everything without having to say very much at all. “Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful Trisha! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling!”

Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers ! 🎂✨ What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory ! 🐯💥 Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling! 🥂💖… — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) May 4, 2026

Radhika Sarathkumar commented directly on Trisha’s story, and wrote: “Happy birthday, whatte a gift.” Between the two of them, they captured what most of the film industry was thinking but had not yet found the words for. Trisha’s birthday falling on Tamil Nadu election results day was already a coincidence that the internet had been circling since the night before. By the time TVK crossed the 100-seat mark with Vijay personally leading in both constituencies he contested, the overlap had stopped feeling like a coincidence.

On the polling day, Trisha did what most of Tamil celebs did: went to her booth in Chennai, showed her inked finger to the cameras, smiled, and left. She later posted the obligatory voting shot on Instagram set to “Arjunar Villu” from the 2004 film Ghilli, where she had starred alongside Vijay.

Earlier this year, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce. Days after the filing became public, Vijay and Trisha were seen arriving together at the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son in Chennai. They posed with the newlyweds and were spotted leaving the venue together.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan arrives at Vijay’s home as TVK nears historic win; family celebrates with ‘whistle’ party

On the morning of May 4, Trisha visited Tirupati on the occasion of her birthday. However, social media connected the trip to the election without any prompting. By afternoon, she was at Vijay’s Chennai residence as the numbers came in and TVK crossed the 100-seat mark.