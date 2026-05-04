Trisha Krishnan arrives at Vijay’s home as TVK nears historic win; family celebrates with ‘whistle’ party

Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is currently leading in 110 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. As celebrations began based on early trends, Vijay’s frequent collaborator actor Trisha Krishnan was seen arriving at Vijay’s Chennai residence.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Trisha was seen arriving at Thalapathy Vijay’s house. Coincidentally, it is Trisha’s 43rd birthday today and she was earlier snapped at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati this morning. Many connected her early morning visit to the temple to Vijay’s election result day.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Earlier for her temple visit, Trisha was seen in a floral outfit. The actor greeted devotees with a smile while entering the shrine. On late Sunday night, she had posted a video of travelling to Tirupati on Instagram, hinting the beginning of her birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has witnessed a surge in the Tamil Nadu election results 2026 as his party has surged ahead of rivals DMK and AIADMK. Over the last five decades, the two Dravidian parties have alternated power without any interruption. This streak seems set to end, with the TVK leading in 110 of 234 seats as of 1 pm.

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The celebrations have already begun at actor Vijay’s residence. Several videos of his family members whistling, clapping, hugging, singing, and jumping with joy have been going viral on social media. In one of the clips, his closed ones were seen blowing whistles and giving Vijay a thumbs up, including his father S. A. Chandrasekhar.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Chennai: Family of TVK chief and actor Vijay celebrates with a song, as the party continues its lead in the state. It is currently leading in 110 of the total 234 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/OPeJ21l189 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Whistle celebrations by Thalapathy family 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #ElectionResult2026 pic.twitter.com/mO6ywlRLBS — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 4, 2026

While talking to ANI about his son’s party TVK currently leading in 110 seats of the total 234 in the state, Chandrasekhar said, “In the last 30 years, he had been thinking that he had to do something for society, for the Tamil people. It was there in his mind. Slowly, he has developed these things. Today, he is going to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Tamil people loved him not only as a leader. Every lady considers him as her own son. Young people consider him their own brother. Everyone calls him anna. Old ladies, they consider him their own son. Some 60-year-old ladies they are considered him their grandson. He has developed that relationship between the public and him.”

Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, a playback singer who has been part of Tamil cinema for decades, said, “I am so happy”. SA Chandrasekhar, the man who first put Vijay in front of a camera, added, “She is not only his mother, but the first fan Vijay has ever had. From 3:30 this morning, she has been awake and praying.”

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On TVK, currently leading in 110 seats of the total 234 in the state, TVK chief Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, says, “… In the last 30 years, he had been thinking that he had to do something for society, for the Tamil people. It was there in his… pic.twitter.com/dF9sWG5RHI — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

About Trisha Krishnan and Vijay

Actor-politician Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have worked together in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo. They have been facing relationship speculations on social media lately. While neither of them have responded to the claims, Vijay’s personal life has been under scrutiny after wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce claiming he is in a relationship with an actress.

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Vijay and Sangeetha filed for divorce in February 2026, after 27 years of marriage. In a petition, his wife accused Vijay of adultery, alleging he has been involved in a romantic relationship with an actress since 2021. The couple has two children – Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Trisha and Vijay attended the AGS family wedding together, sparking further speculation.