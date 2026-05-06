When Trisha called Vijay her ‘home’: ‘We have the same love, comfort, friendship’

There is a version of Vijay that Tamil Nadu saw on Monday, the man standing at the centre of the state’s biggest political upset in decades. And then there is the version Trisha Krishnan has been describing in interviews for years, the one who walks onto a film set, finds a corner, stares at a wall, and says almost nothing to anyone.

Vijay and Trisha appeared on Coffee With Anu, the chat show hosted by actress Anu Haasan, together during the period when they were Tamil cinema’s most in-demand on-screen pair, fresh off the back of back-to-back hits starting with Ghilli in 2004.

While describing life on a film set, Trisha pointed out that the cast and crew generally spent their downtime together, socialising, hanging around between shots, the usual rhythm of a long shoot day. Vijay, she said, did not do any of that. “Instead, he would find a corner somewhere on set, sit down facing a wall, and stay there for hours. He always has his calm and did not talk much on set.” she recounted.

Vijay, sitting beside her on the show, had a response ready. He was not, he said, simply sitting in a corner doing nothing. He was thinking about the scene for the next shoot.

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‘Never seen him lose his cool’

In an old interview with Behindwoods, Trisha reflected more fully on what four films with Vijay had actually meant to her professionally and personally.

Calling Vijay amazing, she acknowledged the four films, Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi, and spoke about what it was like to work with someone she had not immediately connected with when they first started. “When we started Ghilli I didn’t have much of a rapport with him,” she said, “because everyone knows Vijay is a very quiet person. Very reserved, comes on set, does his work. But thanks to my team of Ghilli, we became really good friends.”

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What she found on the other side of it was someone she has not stopped talking warmly about since. “Vijay is a person who will always be very special to me because he was the co-star with whom I have given the biggest hits,” she said. “I’ve never seen him lose his cool. He’s so professional on set, he does his work, completes his task.” She described him as a very kind, gracious person, and then added, “He’s someone who you always look back and say, that one person I’ll always be fond of. He’s one of them.”

By the time Vijay and Trisha reunited for Leo in 2023, fifteen years after Kuruvi, she had not changed her description of him in any meaningful way. At the Leo success meet, standing on stage in front of a packed auditorium, she said working with him again felt like meeting a school friend. “There was the same comfort, love and friendship. In my 20-year career, the most long-term journey I had with a a co-star was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but a person”