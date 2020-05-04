Trisha turns 37: Celebrities wish the 96 actor

Trisha Krishnan turns 37 today. (Photo: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram) Trisha Krishnan turns 37 today. (Photo: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram)

Popular actor Trisha Krishnan marks her 37th birthday today. On the occasion, the star is receiving warm wishes from her fans and industry friends.

Radikaa Sarathkumar shared an adorable selfie featuring Trisha and Keerthy Suresh. Wishing Trisha on her birthday, Radikaa wrote, “Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always . Love to you hope to catch up with you soon.”

Khushbu Sundar recalled how Trisha has not changed over the years. In a tweet, she mentioned, “Hey Pretty woman. The best part about you is you haven’t changed a bit.. you are still the same old chirpy, happy, a beautiful soul. May you be showered with love, happiness, health n wealth in abundance.. Happy birthday dear”

Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always . Love to you hope to catch up with you soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IAnaNwPGce — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 4, 2020

Athulya Ravi called Trisha a “queen” and shared a common DP for her fans. Filmmaker Rajesh M Selva tweeted, “Wish you many more happy returns of the day..! to the dearest @trishtrashers have safe and successful times ahead..!”

Trade analyst Sridhar Pillai was also among those who wished Trisha on her birthday. He tweeted, “Happy b’day to one and only @trishtrashers the talented, hard working, beautiful and classy star. Wishing U lots of happiness, good health and more success.”

Sridevi Sreedhar wrote, “Happy b’day to @trishtrashers the girl-next-door, beauty with brains, one of the prettiest stars with an angelic face.U are a true diva, the biggest survivor, still on top! Here’s wishing u happiness, smiles, more success and good health. Love u”

Filmmaker Archana Kalpathi tweeted, “Happy Happy birthday to my fav @trishtrashers Hope you have a wonderful year ahead”

What a fun morning🌼Can’t wait to show you guys what we filmed📱😉

Thank you @menongautham pic.twitter.com/yt42CeI4nS — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 1, 2020

Trisha announced recently, that she is working on something in collaboration with filmmaker Gautham Menon during the lockdown. In a video that she shared on Twitter, Gautham can be seen giving instructions to Trisha on how to self-shoot. However, no further information has been shared on the project but Trisha says she “can’t wait to show you guys what we filmed.”

