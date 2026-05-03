‘Invite got lost’: Trisha Krishnan takes a sharp dig at Suriya’s Karuppu after being shut out from audio launch

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has indicated that she was not invited to the audio launch of her upcoming film Karuppu, through a series of posts on X.

The episode began when Dream Warrior Pictures, the film’s production house, released a 37-second video introducing Trisha’s character Preethi, a lawyer, ahead of the film’s May 14 release. The makers captioned the post: “Introducing PREETHI from Karuppu. South Queen Trisha Krishnan in a role you’re sure to enjoy!”

Responding to the video, a fan on X wrote that they had almost forgotten Trisha Krishnan was part of the film and asked what her last collaboration with co-star Suriya had been before Karuppu. She reposted the comment and replied: “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now at least.”

The online debate

The remark stirred reactions online, which resulted in an response from another user, who asked in Tamil why she was being sarcastic when she had not attended the audio launch herself. Trisha Krishnan then posted: “Guess my invite got lost in the mail.”

Triggering an online debate, while Trisha Krishnan didn’t further comment on her response, several fans argued that the film’s female lead should not require a formal invitation to attend a promotional event. Others countered that without being formally included in event planning, attending may not have been an option available to her. A section of users pointed out that Trisha had appeared in the film’s promotional posters and argued that constituted sufficient communication. Her supporters disagreed, maintaining that a poster credit and a direct invitation are not the same thing.

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The audio launch of Karuppu was held on April 26 at Solamalai College of Engineering in Madurai. Director RJ Balaji, lead actor Suriya, composer Sai Abhyankkar, who also performed live at the event, and most of the supporting cast attended. Trisha Krishnan was absent from that event and had not participated in any of the film’s promotional activities up to that point. During the event, RJ Balaji said, “Trisha could not join the team today, but I thank her a lot. It’s not easy being Trisha, it’s not easy to be on top for 23 years. It’ll be one of her best roles in recent times,”

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji, who co-wrote the script with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, T.S. Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film stars Suriya in the lead role, with Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in supporting roles. It marks the first on-screen pairing of Trisha Krishnan and Suriya since Aaru in 2005. The film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14.