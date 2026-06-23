Trisha breaks years of tradition on Vijay’s 52nd birthday; fans notice sudden silence

For years, fans have closely followed the friendship between Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, making even the smallest social media activity a talking point. This week, it is Trisha’s absence from Vijay’s birthday celebrations online that has sparked discussion among fans.

Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, but unlike previous years, Trisha did not share a birthday post for her longtime co-star. The actress has regularly marked the occasion in recent years, often posting unseen photographs and warm messages. Her silence this time quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom began wondering if something had changed between the two stars.

Trisha’s past birthday wishes for Vijay

In 2025, she shared a candid picture featuring Vijay and a pet dog, accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday bestest🤗🧿”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

A year earlier, she posted an elevator selfie with the actor and wrote, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead🎂🎈”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

In 2023, she had kept it simple with a photograph of the two together in a snowy backdrop and the caption, “HBD”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Instagram unfollow claims fuel fresh speculation

The conversation gained further momentum after several social media users claimed that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. While many fans believe the actress recently removed Vijay from her following list, others have pointed out that she may not have been following him in the first place. Despite the uncertainty, the speculation has continued to dominate fan discussions online.

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From Ghilli to Leo: Vijay and Trisha’s journey

The attention around Trisha’s missing birthday wish and the reported Instagram unfollow comes against the backdrop of years of speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay.

The two stars first worked together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, directed by Dharani. A remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu, the film became a massive commercial success and established Vijay and Trisha as one of Tamil cinema’s most-loved on-screen pairings. They later reunited in films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi.

Over the years, rumours about the nature of their relationship have repeatedly surfaced on social media. While some Reddit discussions and fan forums have claimed speculation dates back to the mid-2000s, neither actor has ever confirmed such reports. There were also unverified claims that the two stopped working together after Kuruvi because of a fallout, though both actors maintained they were friends.

What Trisha said about Vijay

After nearly 14 years, Vijay and Trisha reunited on screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. Ahead of the film’s release, Trisha spoke about her long association with Vijay and described working with him again as a homecoming.

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“I first met Vijay when I was 19 or 20! So, when you have been friends with someone for over 20 years, and you work with them again, it feels like actually coming back home. That easy equation between us persists, and it’s exactly what Lokesh wanted to capitalise upon in Leo,” she told The Hindu.

Following the film’s release, Trisha once again spoke warmly about their bond during the success meet. Calling Vijay one of her longest professional associations in the industry, she said meeting him again felt like reconnecting with a school friend after years.

“They say home is not a place, but it is a person. Leo’s set was like that. I used to tell Lokesh, ‘It doesn’t feel like work.’ But we were working. It felt like a vacation,” she said.

How recent developments added to the rumours

Speculation surrounding the pair intensified in recent months after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage, citing his alleged extramarital relationship with an actress.

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Soon after the divorce rumours surfaced, Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a wedding reception together in Chennai. Trisha was later spotted at Vijay’s residence on the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were announced, which also happened to be her birthday. She also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a ceremony where Vijay and Sangeetha’s two children were notably absent.

On the work front

On the work front, Trisha was last seen alongside Suriya in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The film emerged as a major box-office success and received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. Apart from Trisha and Suriya, the cast featured RJ Balaji, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Sshivada, Swasika and Supreeth Reddy in key roles.

Vijay, on the other hand, has stepped away from active cinema to concentrate on his political responsibilities as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. However, his final film as a lead actor, Jana Nayagan, continues to generate interest among fans. Directed by H Vinoth, the film has faced several delays and is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).