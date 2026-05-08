‘Silent killer’: When Trisha Krishnan said she hates Vijay’s silences as TVK faces swearing-in roadblock

In her career spanning two decades, Trisha Krishnan has worked with a lot of heroes and has been asked about all of them in interviews. But when the question is about Vijay, something shifts, the answers get longer, more specific, and noticeably more warm. Vijay’s TVK has hit a roadblock after winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly as Governor Rajendra Arlekar decided to delay swearing-in, noting that the “majority required to form the government has not been established.” He asked Vijay to submit proof of support from at least 118 legislators.

Over two decades and five films made together, Trisha has spoken about Vijay in green rooms, on red carpets, at press conferences, and on talk shows. And every time she has been asked, she has had something new to say about the same person.

In 2019, at the JFW Movie Awards red carpet, when asked about Vijay, Trisha did not reach for a standard compliment. “He is such a charmer,” she said. “He has got a silent charm about him. Silent killer. You know, he doesn’t have to really say anything, but he has got that mysterious charm.”

These remarks, for anyone who had followed Trisha over the years, it was not a surprise. She has never been guarded when the subject is Vijay. If anything, she has been more open about him than almost anyone else she has worked with and she has worked with most of Tamil cinema’s biggest names.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar, Vishal back Vijay as he attempts to form govt in Tamil Nadu

‘One person I will always be fond of’

In an interview with Behindwoods, Trisha admitted the beginning of the friendship she had with Vijay was not easy. “When we started Ghilli, honestly, I didn’t have a good rapport with him,” she said, “but thanks to director Dharani and others in the team, we became very good friends.” She called him the most special hero in her career. “He is a very kind and gracious person who never loses his cool, very professional. Completes his task to the T. When I look back in life, one of the persons who I will always be very fond of is Vijay.”

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay in a still from Ghilli (Photo: @trishakrishnan/ Instagram) Trisha Krishnan and Vijay in a still from Ghilli (Photo: @trishakrishnan/ Instagram)

‘I hate Vijay’s silence’

The reason she did not warm to him immediately is the same thing she ended up admiring most about him: his silence. On the talk show Coffee With Anu, hosted by actress Anu Haasan, Trisha and Vijay appeared together early in their careers. Trisha described how a film set has its own social rhythm with the cast and crew filling the gaps between shots by talking, hanging around, keeping the energy up through a long shoot day. Vijay, she said, had no interest in any of that. “Instead, he would find a corner somewhere on set, sit down facing a wall, and stay there for hours. He always had his calm and did not talk much on set,” she said.

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In the rapid-fire round, when asked what she disliked most about him, she answered that his silence made him seem distant and hard to reach. Vijay, sitting beside her, had a response ready. He was not, he said, simply sitting in a corner doing nothing. “I was thinking about the scene for the next shoot,” he replied.

‘Vijay is my home’

When they reunited for Leo in 2023 after fifteen years, Trisha posted an unseen photograph from the film’s Kashmir shoot on Instagram with the caption: “The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm.” At the film’s success celebration later that year, she went further. “Working with Vijay, it was like seeing an old friend after a long time. There was the same sense of security, affection, and companionship,” she said. “The most long-term journey I had with a co-star in my 20-year career was with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but a person”

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunited on screen after fifteen years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (Photo: @trishakrishnan/ Instagram) Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunited on screen after fifteen years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (Photo: @trishakrishnan/ Instagram)

Vijay used his own speech that evening to return the gesture, calling her “our princess Kundavai” and saying it was no small thing that she had held her place at the top of Tamil cinema for twenty years with the same energy and beauty. Trisha, caught off guard, could not stop smiling.