Trisha Krishnan once said she would think ‘100 times’ before marriage: ‘I don’t believe in divorce’

Actor-politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, recently filed for divorce, alleging that the Jana Nayagan actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actress. Days after the news became public, Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. Their joint appearance at the event once again put the spotlight on long-standing speculation among fans about a possible relationship between the two stars—rumours that have circulated for years. Amid the renewed buzz, an old interview of Trisha has resurfaced online in which she spoke about her views on marriage and divorce.

In a 2016 conversation with journalist Sreedhar Pillai for IndiaGlitz, Trisha shared that she has always approached the idea of marriage with caution.

“I want to feel whether this is the person I can live with for the rest of my life because I don’t believe in divorce. I don’t want to go in for a divorce when I get married and I’m someone who will,” she said.

Trisha further said that she would carefully consider the decision before committing to marriage.

“I don’t believe in divorce. I will think 100 times before marriage. I don’t want to end up hurting someone else or living an unhappy life,” the actor added.

She also spoke about how observing unhappy marriages around her shaped her views.

“I know tons of married couples around me who are in it for all the wrong reasons. They are extremely unhappy. I don’t want to be in such a marriage. I want to fall in love. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my companion—that I’m very particular about.”

Why Trisha called off her engagement

Trisha got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in 2015. The engagement, however, was called off within five months.

Later, in an interview with Onmanorama, the actor explained the reason behind the decision.

“That’s why my wedding was called off. The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement. I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won’t move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath,” she said.

Trisha responds to Parthiban’s comment

Meanwhile, Trisha also recently responded to a comment made by actor Parthiban at the Galatta Awards. During the event, Parthiban was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously worked with. When Trisha’s picture appeared on the screen, he referred to her by the name of her character Kundavai instead of mentioning her directly. “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out,” he said.

Reacting strongly to the remark, Trisha took to X and criticised the comment. “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at,” she wrote.

Parthiban later issued an apology following the backlash. In an audio message shared on his X account, he said the remark was unintentional and came during a rapid-fire segment where he was answering around 20 questions on stage without much time to think. According to him, after stepping off the stage, his friend Rangaraj Pandey told him that the comment should have been avoided. Parthiban said he immediately requested the organisers not to publish that part of the event. However, by then an audience member had already recorded the moment and shared the clip online.