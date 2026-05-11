Trisha Krishnan’s first post after Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM: ‘Love is always louder’

Actor Trisha Krishnan has been under the spotlight after attending actor-politician Vijay’s oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. She was present at the swearing-in event along with Thalapathy Vijay’s parents, in a beautiful saree. A day after the ceremony, Trisha shared her first post on social media, but it was the caption that grabbed eyeballs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote in the caption, “The love is always louder.” The text instantly sparked reactions from fans on social media, amid rumours of her relationship with Vijay.

Trisha at Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony

The actor attended the oath ceremony with her mother Uma Krishnan. Trisha looked beautiful in a sea blue-green and gold traditional saree, along with a cream blouse, finished with golden embroidery. She completed her look with a neat bun, decorated with fresh jasmine flowers. The elegance was unmatched with her statement ruby stone jewellery.

ALSO READ | ‘Silent killer’: When Trisha Krishnan said she hates Vijay’s silences as TVK faces swearing-in roadblock

Many pictures and videos from the oath ceremony have been going viral on the internet. However, one particular moment has been drawing special attention from fans. During Vijay’s address to the public after swearing-in, Trisha was visibly emotional while watching him speak about his future plans for Tamil Nadu. She was spotted smiling through tears as everyone applauded for him in the stadium.

Another standout photo that has been doing rounds on social media is Trisha Krishnan’s warm hug with Vijay’s mother, Shoba. Meanwhile, a few hours after the ceremony, the actor also posted an Instagram story featuring the phrase IYKYK, along with a cartoon creative with ‘blah blah blah’ dialogue bubbles.

With his last film Jana Nayagan expected to release in late May, actor Vijay has entered politics full-time. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, his party – Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats out of 234 in Tamil Nadu Assembly. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan will next be seen in the action-fantasy thriller Karuppu, with Suriya, and the Telugu historical drama Vishwambhara.

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Vijay and Trisha’s affair rumours

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in a slew of films together including Leo, Ghilli, Thirupaachi and Kuruvi. While they have dealt with rumours of a relationship off and on, a lot of speculation began after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha filed for divorce in 2025 after 26 years of marriage, alleging his extramarital relationship with an actress. Sangeetha and Vijay’s two children didn’t attend his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday.

Days after the divorce news emerged, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception together in Chennai. Trisha was also seen at Vijay’s residence on the day of Tamil Nadu election results, which was also her birthday.