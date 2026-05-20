Trisha Krishnan shares pics of ‘magical May’, fans find CM Vijay connect: ‘One more for the win’

May has always been Trisha Krishnan’s month in one sense because she was born in it. But May 2026 gave her considerably more than a birthday to remember it by.

Three weeks into the month, she posted behind-the-scenes photographs from Karuppu on Instagram with the caption: “My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God things.”

In the space of 16 days between May 4 and May 20, Trisha had turned 43, watched Vijay take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and her film Karuppu emerge as the biggest Tamil box office event of 2026 within 5 days of release. For most people, one of those things in a single month would be enough. However, Trisha got all three.