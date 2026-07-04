Trisha Krishnan calls out Zara over smelly clothes, asks to check before packing

Actor Trisha Krishnan has publicly criticised fashion retailer Zara over the condition of clothes delivered to her home, saying the items smelled of body odour for the third order in a row.

On Friday, the actor posted a message on her Instagram Stories tagging the brand’s official handle along with its customer care account. She did not reveal what she had ordered, but her complaint was direct. “Errrr dear @zara @zaracare Just a humble request. Pls make sure your clothes don’t reek of body odour (not even mild) the next time we’re placing home deliveries. 3rd time in a row. And pretty darn disgusting. Smell it before you pack it atleast,” she wrote.

The actor did not speculate on the cause, though complaints of this nature usually point to items that were previously tried on or returned and then repackaged without checks.

Also Read: Trisha shares warm birthday wish for Vijay: ‘To the person who makes it all worth it’

Earlier in the day, Trisha Krishnan shared something far more personal on the same platform. She re-posted a note on perimenopause that read: “I once heard a doctor explain that perimenopause is when your people-pleasing hormones fade away and your IDGAF hormones take over and I couldn’t have said it better myself.” She stamped it with a sticker reading ‘fact,’ seemingly endorsing the sentiment. For an industry where leading actors rarely acknowledge aging at all, let alone discuss perimenopause, the post from the 43-year-old was strikingly matter of fact.

Riding on success

That career is currently at one of its strongest points. Trisha Krishnan’s latest release, Karuppu, the Suriya starrer directed by RJ Balaji, opened on May 15 to mixed reviews but turned into a phenomenon at the box office. The fantasy courtroom drama crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 and the biggest hit of Suriya’s career, holding in theatres for weeks on word of mouth and family audiences. Trisha Krishnan played a key role in the film, adding another major success to a post-pandemic run that already included the Ponniyin Selvan films and Leo.

Also Read: Trisha blushes as fans ask about Vijay at Karuppu screening. Watch video

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Off screen, much of the year’s attention on Trisha Krishnan has centred on Thalapathy Vijay, her co-star in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo, and now the biggest story in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay’s party TVK emerged as the single largest force in the state Assembly elections this May, putting the actor-politician in line to lead the government.

On counting day, which happened to be her 43rd birthday, Trisha Krishnan visited Vijay’s Chennai home to congratulate him and join the celebrations. The two had also attended a wedding reception together in Chennai in March. Those appearances have kept long-running speculation about their relationship alive.