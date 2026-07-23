Trisha joins fans in Chennai to watch Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan, watch

Trisha Krishnan watched the first day first show of Jana Nayagan at a Chennai theatre on Thursday, joining regular audiences for what is the final screen appearance of Vijay, who is now the sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Her presence at the screening, 21 years after the two first starred together in Ghilli, was one of several moments from the day as Tamil actors, directors and producers marked the end of Vijay’s 30-year acting career with public tributes and theatre visits.

The moment was not lost on anyone who has followed Tamil cinema over the last two decades. Trisha and Vijay go back to 2004, when Ghilli became one of the biggest hits of the year and turned their on-screen pairing into one of the most popular in the industry’s history. They reunited for Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi over the following years. Outside cinema, Trisha has been a visible presence in Vijay’s life in recent months, sitting in the front row at his swearing-in as Chief Minister and attending public events alongside him. That she chose to be in the audience for his last film, watching it the way any fan would, carried its own weight.