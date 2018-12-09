Trisha is Saro in Rajinikanth starrer Petta

As the promotions of Rajnikanth starrer Petta are in full swing, the makers have just released the character poster of actress Trisha via Twitter. She plays Saro in the movie and is seen on a swing with Rajnikanth in the poster.

“.@trishtrashers as #Saro #PettaCharacterPoster @rajinikanth @karthiksubbaraj @anirudhofficial @VijaySethuOffl @SimranbaggaOffc @SasikumarDir @Nawazuddin_S #PettaAudioLaunch #PettaAudioFromToday,” Sun Pictures tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

The makers earlier released the character posters of Nawazudding Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathy who play Singaar Singh and Jithu respectively. The audio of the film will be launched today. The released singles “Ullaala” and “Marana Mass” have already crossed over a million views on Youtube.

Petta will see a lot of firsts as this is Karthik Subbaraj’s maiden collaboration with Rajnikanth. Actors Simran, Trisha and Vijay Sethupathy will be sharing screen space with the Thalaivar for the first time as well. This movie also marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry into Kollywood.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for his first Rajinikanth starrer. Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha also star in important roles.

Petta will be releasing on Pongal and will clash with Viswasam at the box office. Thalaivar and Thala fans are all eagerly waiting to see how their idols fare against each other on the big screen.