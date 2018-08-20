Trisha joins Karthik Subbaraj-Rajinikanth film

Trisha is all set to share screen space with Rajinikanth. Trisha is all set to share screen space with Rajinikanth.

Trisha has been roped in for Rajinikanth’s next film which is being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The 96 actor is the latest to join the star-studded cast. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures on their official Twitter handle. “We are happy to announce that for the first time, @trishtrashers will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures @rajinikanth @karthiksubbaraj @anirudhofficial ,” read the tweet.

An elated Trisha tweeted that her circle is finally complete after bagging a Rajinikanth project. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Coz sometimes you wake up and realise you’re still dreamin 😇❤️ #BestMonday#GODsfavouritechild #mycircleiscompletetoday.” This would be Trisha’s first project with Rajinikanth.

The untitled project has been making waves ever since it was announced. Karthik Subbaraj has assembled a dream cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran and now Trisha. Apart from these stars, Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash are also part of the project. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Karthik Subbaraj and Anirudh Ravichander have not worked with Rajinikanth before. Nawazuddin would also be making his Kollywood debut with the film.

Read this news in Tamil

The crew has already shot for two schedules in Dehradun. However, the film’s climax will, reportedly, be shot in Madurai.

Trisha was last seen in box-office flop Mohini. However, the actor has an impressive list of films in the pipeline such as 96 and Sathuranga Vettai 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd