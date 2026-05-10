Trisha hugs Vijay’s mother as he takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM; Sangeetha and kids skip ceremony

Actor-politician Vijay, the founding president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during a ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to him and a few other cabinet ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with a slew of prominent personalities from the entertainment and political domains. Among the attendees were Vijay’s parents, noted filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba, as well as his frequent collaborator and rumoured girlfriend, actor Trisha Krishnan.

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Trisha Krishnan greets Vijay’s mother

Now, photos and videos have emerged from the venue showing Trisha with Vijay’s mother, sharing a heartwarming moment. During the event, Trisha was seen greeting Shoba and even sharing a brief hug as both smiled widely before taking their respective seats. The actor, who arrived for the event donning a blue saree, was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

It wasn’t just the presence of his rumoured girlfriend that sparked discussion on social media, but also the absence of his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Dhivya Sasha. For the unversed, Sangeetha filed for divorce in February this year, alleging that Vijay is involved in an extramarital affair.

Trisha Krishnan’s Excitement at Vijay’s Oath Ceremony Trisha looked very excited for Thalapathy Vijay’s oath ceremony, especially when she hugged Vijay’s wife and mother.#CMJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/7WuyLRcpvX https://t.co/Xzdd6XJ5Kt — HP_ClipStorm (@HINDUSTAN_PLUSE) May 10, 2026

Although speculation that the paramour is Trisha has been rife since then, neither of them has reacted to this yet. Nonetheless, their joint appearances have only fuelled the rumours, with her presence at the swearing-in ceremony amid the absence of Vijay’s wife and children rendering the picture clearer.

What CM Vijay said during swearing-in ceremony

While addressing the gathering after taking the oath as Chief Minister, Vijay said, “Nobody should even think that now that we have come to power, we can go on a rampage. Do not even keep such ideas in mind. Clear it off. There will be only one power centre, that is me.” He added, “I am like your son, your brother. You gave me a place in your hearts.”

On the occasion, he also signed three files: 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, a special force for women’s safety with a helpline, and a statewide anti-drug mechanism.