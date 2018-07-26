Five reasons to watch Trisha’s Mohini

Trisha’s Mohini hits screens on July 27. Trisha’s Mohini hits screens on July 27.

One of Kollywood’s most successful heroines, Trisha is staging a mini-comeback with horror film Mohini. The film will see Trisha play dual roles for the first time. Mohini is hitting the screens this weekend and here are five reasons to watch the film.

Trisha’s first dual role:

Trisha has had a career of fifteen years, playing the leading lady in several blockbusters. But this is the first time the Hey Jude actor will be essaying a dual role. She will be playing two characters — Vaishnavi and Mohini. It is also her first release in two years after the much-loved Kodi.

Horror:

A women-centric film, Mohini is touted to be a horror thriller. Shot predominantly in London, the film is said to be high on VFX and will be the latest addition to Kollywood’s long list of films in the genre.

Social-awareness themes:

Talking at a media interaction recently, Trisha said that the film might belong to the horror-revenge genre, but it has a socially relevant message. She further added that Mohini talks about child abuse, and it becomes the core reason for revenge.

Stunts:

Trisha has performed several stunts in the film. The Kodi actor has also termed Mohini as the most physically challenging project of her career.

VFX:

The team of Mohini has worked with the team which created the visual effects for Harry Potter franchise. The makers revealed that a separate audio script was also prepared to improve the sonic experience of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd