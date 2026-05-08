Trisha shares cryptic post as Vijay’s TVK hits winning 118 mark in Tamil Nadu: ‘IYKYK’

On Friday afternoon, Trisha Krishnan posted an Instagram story. It had three things: the text “IYKYK,” a blank-faced cartoon sticker, and an illustration of silhouetted figures all speaking at once, their speech bubbles packed with “blah blah blah” and “yadda yadda.” There was no caption, hashtag or explanation.

The Instagram post came as Vijay’s TVK managed to reach the majority number of 118 MLAs as CPI, CPI(M) and VCK extended support to the party, ending days of suspense and allowing the Vijay-led party to stake claim for government formation. Actor-politician was asked to show proof of majority by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after emerging as the largest party after May 4 results.

For anyone who has been following Trisha’s social media over the past few months, it felt like a familiar move. She has a habit of posting things that say just enough, and leaving the rest to whoever is watching.

What is happening?

The past few weeks have been unusually loud around her. Trisha Krishnan has managed to stay relevant for more than two decades, thanks to her consistent performances. In recent months, however, she has been the subject of a great deal of public discussion, with neither her nor the other parties involved having spoken publicly to address any of the claims being circulated.

It started, in the public eye at least, on April 23, voting day for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. After casting her vote in Chennai, Trisha took to Instagram and posted a photo of her inked finger. The song she chose to go along with the post was “Arjunar Villu” from the 2004 film Ghilli, which she had starred in alongside Vijay. Many who saw the post felt Trisha was indirectly signalling her support for Vijay’s party TVK. Comments poured in, with one user writing “Ghilli song: Code Word Accepted.” Trisha, as expected, said nothing further

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Before that post, there was the wedding reception. On March 5, Vijay attended a reception hosted by producer Kalpathi Suresh of AGS Entertainment for his son. What caught attention online was that Trisha arrived at the event alongside him. Vijay chose a golden shirt paired with a traditional veshti, while Trisha complemented the palette with a gold sari and a striking red blouse. Videos from the event were shared widely on social media.

Also Read: ‘Silent killer’: When Trisha Krishnan said she hates Vijay’s silences as TVK faces swearing-in roadblock

On Monday, Trisha’s 43rd birthday coincided with state assembly election results. By afternoon, Vijay’s TVK emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly. The overlap of the two events resulted in everything Trisha did that day was watched closely.

She began the morning with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, dressed simply and moving through the shrine without any celebrity fuss. Later that day, she was seen arriving at Vijay’s Chennai residence as vote counting was still underway. Several others from the industry also sent wishes, with many noting the unusual coincidence of Trisha’s birthday falling on the same day as one of Tamil cinema’s most talked-about political moments. Many congratulated her for Vijay’s win, speculating conversations around social media.

Story continues below this ad

IYKYK

“IYKYK” is internet shorthand for “If You Know, You Know.” It is the kind of phrase used when something is understood by those already in the loop, with no further explanation offered to anyone else. Paired with an image of people speaking over each other to no real effect, the story reads like someone watching a lot of noise from a distance.