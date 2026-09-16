Actress Ambika on Trisha, CM Vijay’s Silverstone appearance: ‘Avoid it’

Veteran actress Ambika has weighed in on the appearance of Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at Silverstone, saying she would personally stay away from situations that could invite unnecessary speculation or bring criticism to a close friend who holds a position of influence.

Speaking to RedPix, Ambika addressed the public discussion that has followed viral videos of Trisha and Vijay attending the Le Mans race at Silverstone, England, on Saturday. “If I were in that position, and I knew something I did could bring criticism or give my friend a bad name, I would avoid it. That is my opinion,” she said.

She also responded to criticism she received after a previous interview where she had spoken about Trisha. “Recently, I gave an interview in which I spoke about Trisha. In response, someone came out in support of Trisha and asked, ‘Was she the Trisha of the 1980s?’ Now, I want to know two things. If I were the Trisha of the 1980s, then who was the Vijay of the 1980s? I want to know. The person should tell me that,” Ambika said.

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She also addressed fans defending the stars. “People begin to feel disappointed. They may say, ‘Fine, you say that you are just friends. But do we have to keep fighting and defending you every single time?’ So, if we value that friendship, we should also be a little careful about how we conduct ourselves,” she said.

What happened at Silverstone

The comments were prompted by the latest public appearance of Trisha and Vijay together. On Saturday, actor Ajith Kumar competed at the Le Mans race at Silverstone in England with his racing team. Both Trisha and Vijay were present at the event as attendees.

Footage from the venue showed the two seated together in the stands, watching the race. Trisha was seen leaning forward at one point to get a better view of the action on the track. Vijay was dressed casually in jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket. Trisha wore a maroon bomber jacket in faux leather over a white V-neck T-shirt, paired with light blue straight-leg jeans. The footage circulated rapidly across platforms, reigniting a public conversation about their friendship that has played out periodically over the past two decades.

CM Vijay & Trisha watching the race. pic.twitter.com/TGrGvHim1g — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) September 12, 2026

Who is Ambika?

Ambika is a veteran South Indian actress who was one of the top heroines across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema from the late 1970s through the late 1980s, appearing in over 200 films. Her younger sister Radha was also a prominent actress, and the two frequently appeared in films together during the peak of their careers. She stepped back from leading roles in 1989 and has since appeared in supporting parts and television.