Trisha claps back at R Parthibhan for taking a potshot at her appearance with Vijay after his wife’s divorce plea: ‘A microphone makes stupidity louder’

Trisha has indirectly responded to all the toxic chatter around her recent public appearance with longtime co-star and rumoured love interest Vijay days after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, alleging that the actor-turned-politician cheated on her with a female actor. Trisha, without taking names however, specifically responded to recent comments made by her Ponniyin Selvan co-star and actor-filmmaker R Parthibhan at an awards show.

Trisha took to her X handle on Sunday evening and wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.” “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at,” she added.

Parthibhan’s comments

Trisha’s clap back comes a day after Parthibhan was asked at an awards show to comment on his former co-stars. When Trisha’s picture cropped up, he promptly responded in Tamil, “Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallath (It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while). It is better if she doesn’t step out because it is creating a lot of issues” He referred to Trisha by her character’s name Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s two-part hit historical epic Ponniyin Selvan.

It is better if she doesn’t step out because it is creating a lot of issues. Since Parthibhan has been getting a lot of flak online for his remarks in “poor taste,” it’s quite likely that Trisha may be referring to him in her latest tweet. If that’s the case, the actor has revealed that it was her Ponniyin Selvan co-star who asked the organizers through his assistant to add Trisha to that round of questions in the eleventh hour.

Why is Trisha stepping out “creating a lot of issues”?

Parthibhan made these comments days after Trisha made a public appearance alongside Thalapathy Vijay when they walked in together at the wedding reception of entrepreneur and producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai. They also posed together with the married couple on stage. The timing of their appearance particularly attracted a lot of eyeballs.

It was just days ago that Vijay’s wife Sangeetha initiated legal proceedings before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of their marriage and interim residential rights. Sangeetha has cited allegations of infidelity and mental cruelty as key grounds for seeking the divorce. The petition states that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an “adulterous relationship” with an actress, which she claims caused emotional distress and breakdown of marital trust.

The filing also alleges that Vijay continued to maintain an open association with the actress in public and on overseas trips, which the petitioner claims caused embarrassment and emotional hardship for her and their children, son Jason Sanjay, 25, and daughter Dhivya Sasha, 20. The next hearing is slated for April 20.