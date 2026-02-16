Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: ‘Disrespect will be called out’

Trisha Krishnan hits back at BJP TN Chief Nainar Nagenthran over "distasteful" remarks involving TVK's Vijay. Read the full legal statement on her political neutrality.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readKochiFeb 16, 2026 02:17 PM IST
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.Trisha Krishnan's legal statement against BJP TN President Nainar Nagenthran's personal remarks linking her to Vijay. (Credit: Facebook/@ActressTrisha.fp, nainar.nagenthiran.bjp)
Make us preferred source on Google

Reacting sharply to her name being dragged into political mudslinging, Tamil star Trisha Krishnan has maintained that she won’t tolerate any disrespect, no matter who it comes from. Although Trisha didn’t directly mention what her statement referred to or name anyone, it came in the aftermath of remarks by BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linking Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay to Trisha, which has since sparked widespread outcry.

Sharing a statement issued by her lawyer on her behalf on X (formerly Twitter), Trisha wrote, “Disrespect should and always will be called out.” Dubbing the comments that have since gone viral “distasteful,” Nithyaesh Natraj, her lawyer, noted in the five-point statement, “My client never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space.”

Also Read | She won a National Award at four, starred with Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal — then her life took an unexpected turn

Trisha wishes to be ‘defined only by her craft’

Reiterating that Trisha isn’t associated with any political outfit, Natraj noted that she “takes a neutral stand when it comes to politics.” He also maintained that she “wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.” Slamming the politician for trying to drag someone’s personal life into the public platform, the lawyer stated, “It is a common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse.” He once again urged people not to draw Trisha’s name into matters that have nothing to do with her.

What did the BJP Tamil Nadu state president say about Trisha

The controversy erupted while Nagenthran was reacting to Vijay’s recent statement that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would witness a one-on-one battle between his TVK and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), hinting that the BJP or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would have no significant role in it. Mocking the actor-turned-politician, the state BJP chief told the media that Vijay was just a person “who cannot even climb onto a rooftop is dreaming of climbing to heaven.” He added, “Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen,” India Today reported.

Read Trisha Krishnan’s full statement after crass comments

Trisha posted the statement with the caption: “Disrespect should and always will be called out.”

1. My client [Trisha Krishnan] never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space.

My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party, neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics.

Story continues below this ad

My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.

Further and most importantly, it is a common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse.

In view of the above, it is requested that my client’s name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra recalls waiting 15 hours on Hollywood set; was 'dealing with a lot in India': 'I was just trying to survive'
Priyanka Chopra
Shark Tank India 5 pitchers disappointed with 'edited' episode, say only Viraj Bahl kept his promise
VKYD founders on Shark Tank India 5 experience and Viraj Bahl
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How a hi-tech cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Yogita Aaryamann
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement