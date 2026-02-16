Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: ‘Disrespect will be called out’

Reacting sharply to her name being dragged into political mudslinging, Tamil star Trisha Krishnan has maintained that she won’t tolerate any disrespect, no matter who it comes from. Although Trisha didn’t directly mention what her statement referred to or name anyone, it came in the aftermath of remarks by BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linking Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay to Trisha, which has since sparked widespread outcry.

Sharing a statement issued by her lawyer on her behalf on X (formerly Twitter), Trisha wrote, “Disrespect should and always will be called out.” Dubbing the comments that have since gone viral “distasteful,” Nithyaesh Natraj, her lawyer, noted in the five-point statement, “My client never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space.”

Trisha wishes to be ‘defined only by her craft’

Reiterating that Trisha isn’t associated with any political outfit, Natraj noted that she “takes a neutral stand when it comes to politics.” He also maintained that she “wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.” Slamming the politician for trying to drag someone’s personal life into the public platform, the lawyer stated, “It is a common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse.” He once again urged people not to draw Trisha’s name into matters that have nothing to do with her.

What did the BJP Tamil Nadu state president say about Trisha

The controversy erupted while Nagenthran was reacting to Vijay’s recent statement that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would witness a one-on-one battle between his TVK and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), hinting that the BJP or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would have no significant role in it. Mocking the actor-turned-politician, the state BJP chief told the media that Vijay was just a person “who cannot even climb onto a rooftop is dreaming of climbing to heaven.” He added, “Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen,” India Today reported.

Read Trisha Krishnan’s full statement after crass comments

1. My client [Trisha Krishnan] never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space.

My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party, neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics.

My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.

Further and most importantly, it is a common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse.

In view of the above, it is requested that my client’s name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.”