Trisha blushes as fans ask about Vijay at Karuppu screening. Watch video

The Tamil film Karuppu finally hit theatres after much anticipation and a brief delay, marking a significant moment for director RJ Balaji and lead actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. Trisha attended the first-day, first-show screening, and as she left the theatre, fans gathered around her, asking about her rumoured boyfriend, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.

A video circulating on X captured Trisha leaving in her car. Fans surrounded her, clicking pictures and trying to speak to her. One fan could be heard saying, “Thalapathy ah kettenu sollunga” (Tell Thalapathy I asked after him), laughing in the process. Trisha smiled and responded, “Kandipa (Definitely),” lowering her head. She was blushing as she looked at her phone, and later waved to fans calling her name.