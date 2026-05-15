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Trisha blushes as fans ask about Vijay at Karuppu screening. Watch video
Trisha Krishnan was visibly blushing when a fan asked her about the newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.
The Tamil film Karuppu finally hit theatres after much anticipation and a brief delay, marking a significant moment for director RJ Balaji and lead actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. Trisha attended the first-day, first-show screening, and as she left the theatre, fans gathered around her, asking about her rumoured boyfriend, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.
A video circulating on X captured Trisha leaving in her car. Fans surrounded her, clicking pictures and trying to speak to her. One fan could be heard saying, “Thalapathy ah kettenu sollunga” (Tell Thalapathy I asked after him), laughing in the process. Trisha smiled and responded, “Kandipa (Definitely),” lowering her head. She was blushing as she looked at her phone, and later waved to fans calling her name.
“Thalapathy ah kettenu sollunga”
Trisha replies, “Kandipa” 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/CLZUTP3QIn
— Deepu (@deepu_drops) May 15, 2026
Last Sunday, Trisha attended Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister, accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan. Numerous pictures and videos from the ceremony circulated online, but one moment drew special attention: while Vijay addressed the public about his plans for Tamil Nadu, Trisha was visibly emotional, smiling through tears as the crowd applauded. Another widely shared image showed her sharing a warm hug with Vijay’s mother, Shoba.
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The following day, Trisha shared her first social media post after the ceremony. Posting pictures of her attire for the event on Instagram, she wrote, “The love is always louder.” The caption immediately sparked reactions on social media, fueling ongoing speculation about her relationship with Vijay.
About Trisha and Vijay
Trisha was previously engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement ended the same year. Vijay, meanwhile, married Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1999, and the couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Recently, Sangeeta filed for divorce, alleging Vijay was involved with an unnamed actress.
In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 out of 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party and making history in the state. Despite this political success, there is still no clarity on the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, which was originally slated for a Pongal release but remains in limbo due to certification issues. Trisha, meanwhile, will next be seen in the Telugu historical drama Vishwambhara.
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