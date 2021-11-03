Trisha becomes first Tamil actor to receive UAE’s golden visa, find out what it is and who’s eligible

Actor Trisha is ecstatic to have received UAE’s golden visa. Trisha is reportedly the first Tamil actor to receive the honour. “Happy and privileged to be the first Tamil actor to have received the golden visa,” the actor wrote along with a photo. The photo features Trisha receiving the visa.

As soon as Trisha shared the news on her social media platforms, her fans congratulated her. “Congratulations Queen of Kollywood,” read one comment. “Congratulations you Deserve it,” mentioned another fan.

Several celebrities have received Golden Visa so far. Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik, Mohanlal and Mammootty have received the golden visa of UAE.

Dulquer Salmaan was also among the actors to receive the golden visa. “Had the privilege and honour of receiving my golden visa from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear of all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities, and also to encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he wrote sharing a photo on his Instagram account.

Playback singer K S Chithra was one of the celebrities to be awarded UAE’s golden visa that offers long-term residency visa.

What is UAE’s golden visa?

Started by the UAE government in 2019, it allows investors, entrepreneurs, professionals and specialised talents in the field of science, knowledge and sports, to apply for it. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

The UAE government has said that they are committed to providing expatriates, investors and essentially everyone looking to make the UAE their home assurance to feel secure about their future.