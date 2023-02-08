Trisha backs out of Vijay’s Leo? Here’s what we know

A rumour making the rounds of Kollywood has made Vijay fans a bit worried. The speculations claimed that Trisha, who was confirmed to be part of Vijay’s Leo, has walked out of the movie due to health issues. It was said that she couldn’t shoot for the film in the harsh weather in Kashmir. A few pictures of the actor in Chennai International Airport led to the rumour. It was said that while the makers are still in Kashmir shooting Leo, Trisha has returned to Chennai due to illness and might not be part of the film.

However, new Instagram posts of the actor have confirmed that she is very much in Kashmir shooting for Leo. She shared a picture from a flight tagging Kashmir as its location. This has brought a sigh of relief to fans of Trisha. On top of that, Trisha’s mother Uma Krishnan, in an interview with Tamil channel Jaya Plus, also confirmed that Trisha is still part of the film and the rumours are baseless.

Trisha and Vijay have acted together in blockbusters like Ghilli and Thirupachi. The successful jodi stopped collaborating after the film Kuruvi, which was released in 2008. Now, after a gap of 14 years, the two are joining hands for Leo, which is one of the major selling points of the film.

Leo has also created high anticipation as fans are speculating that it will be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already includes Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi’s Kathi. The new promo of Leo also has a lot of resemblance to the promo of Vikram, which has further increased the frenzy around the film.

Other than Trisha and Vijay, the film also has Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Mysskin and Priya Anand in the lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for Master, the first collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, is teaming up with the duo for Leo as well.