Trisha avoids media at Chennai airport amid growing buzz over recent public appearance with Vijay, watch video

Trisha Krishnan at Chennai airport on Friday, where she declined to respond to reporters asking about her appearance alongside Vijay at a wedding reception.

When Trisha Krishnan arrived at Chennai airport on Friday and was met by reporters asking about her recent public appearance with ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, she kept walking and did not say a word. The clip of the brief moment has since been shared widely online, adding another chapter to a story that Tamil Nadu has been unable to stop talking about.

It all started on the evening of March 5 when Vijay and Trisha arrived together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son in Chennai. Vijay was in a cream-and-gold shirt and veshti, Trisha a few steps behind him in a cream-and-gold saree. They greeted the newlyweds on stage, posed for photographs, and left. The appearance came barely a week after reports surfaced that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce in December 2025, with the petition scheduled for a hearing on April 20.