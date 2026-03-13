Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Trisha avoids media at Chennai airport amid growing buzz over recent public appearance with Vijay, watch video
When reporters approached Trisha Krishnan at Chennai airport on Friday and pressed her for a reaction to her recent joint appearance with Vijay at a wedding reception, she walked straight past without saying a word.
When Trisha Krishnan arrived at Chennai airport on Friday and was met by reporters asking about her recent public appearance with ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, she kept walking and did not say a word. The clip of the brief moment has since been shared widely online, adding another chapter to a story that Tamil Nadu has been unable to stop talking about.
It all started on the evening of March 5 when Vijay and Trisha arrived together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son in Chennai. Vijay was in a cream-and-gold shirt and veshti, Trisha a few steps behind him in a cream-and-gold saree. They greeted the newlyweds on stage, posed for photographs, and left. The appearance came barely a week after reports surfaced that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce in December 2025, with the petition scheduled for a hearing on April 20.
Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and has been one of the most closely watched public figures in Tamil Nadu in recent months, has become a recurring subject for reporters approaching fellow actors for comment. Trisha was the latest to find herself on the receiving end of those questions.
When reporters asked her to respond to the controversy surrounding her joint appearance with Vijay at the reception, she did not acknowledge the question and walked straight through without a word or a glance toward the cameras.
The clip circulated quickly, drawing two broadly different reactions. Some felt her silence was entirely reasonable, a refusal to feed speculation she owes no one an explanation for. Others read it as confirmation in itself.
Not everyone stayed quiet. Film producer G Dhananjayan, without naming Vijay directly, said that a family man must legally exit a marriage before living the way he wants to, adding that normalising any other way of living would destroy society if others followed suit.
Actor Khushboo Sundar offered a more measured take. She said she did not understand what people had to do with the situation and that it was their personal life at the end of the day, adding that it should not be made a big deal as long as their actions did not affect others.
Actor Parthiban took a different approach entirely at a public event. When Trisha’s picture appeared on screen, he made a remark that it would be better if Kundhavai, referring to Trisha’s character in Ponniyin Selvan, stayed inside her home, adding that whenever she steps out it creates several issues. The comment was widely interpreted as a reference to the wedding appearance.
