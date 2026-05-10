Trisha attends Vijay’s swearing in ceremony, watch video

Trisha Krishnan on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

By: Entertainment Desk
1 min readMay 10, 2026 09:24 AM IST
TrishaTrisha at Vijay's oath taking ceremony.
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Actor Trisha Krishnan on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday invited Vijay to form the government following his formal appointment as Chief Minister. The Governor has also directed Vijay to prove his majority on the Assembly floor by May 13.

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