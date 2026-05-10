Trisha attends Vijay’s swearing in ceremony, watch video

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The swearing-in ceremony is being held at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday invited Vijay to form the government following his formal appointment as Chief Minister. The Governor has also directed Vijay to prove his majority on the Assembly floor by May 13.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

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