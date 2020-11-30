Triples trailer: Jai looks like a lighter version of Vijay

Triples is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj. (Photo: PR handout)

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar VIP’s upcoming Tamil web series Triples is out. The eight-episode romantic comedy show is helmed by Charukesh Sekar. The series, which is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Jai Sampath, Vani Bhojan, Vivek Prasanna, Rajkumar and Madhuri MJ among others.

In the trailer, Jai looks like a younger and lighter version of Vijay. The series, set in the backdrop of Chennai, follows the misadventures of a group of three friends, who seems to be desperately looking for love. The highlight of the trailer is the one-liners that promise a rib-tickling series.

“It’s a full-on entertainer. Our beloved Tamil audience will see some familiar and relatable characters, and the quirky dialogues will keep everyone laughing till the end,” said Karthik Subbaraj.

Jai noted that Balaji Jayaraman’s script would remind the audience of the Crazy Mohan’s brand of comedy. “Triples is a fun and entertaining story of three best friends and the chaos that ensues in their lives. The creators have paid special focus on the writing. It’s Crazy Mohan-kind of humour that will leave everyone with a smile. Triples is a fast-paced fun story that will make everyone fondly think about their gang of friends. It definitely made me nostalgic,” concluded Jai, who is making his digital debut with the series.

Triples will start streaming on Disney+ Hostar VIP from December 11.

