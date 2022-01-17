scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Tributes paid to MGR on his birth anniversary, PM Modi tweets ‘his cinematic brilliance widely acclaimed’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered M G Ramachandran aka MGR on the latter's 105th birth anniversary.

By: PTI | Chennai |
January 17, 2022 6:49:04 pm
mgr birthday anniversaryIt is M G Ramachandran's 105th birth anniversary. (Photo: Express Archive)

The Tamil Nadu government and the AIADMK on Monday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his 105th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Remembering Bharat Ratna MGR on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired as an effective administrator who placed top priority on social justice and empowerment. His schemes brought a positive change in the lives of the poor. His cinematic brilliance is also widely acclaimed.”

Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of MGR placed closed to his decked up life size statue on the premises of the state-run The TN Dr MGR Medical University here. Vice-chancellor, Dr Sudha Seshayyan and officials participated.

AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami garlanded the statue of MGR, the party founder at the party headquarters ‘MGR Maaligai’ here and distributed sweets to party workers.

The duo released a book ‘Puratchi Thalaivarin Aramum Arasiyalum’ (Revolutionary leader’s Dharma and Politics) authored by party’s propaganda deputy secretary Sa Kalaipunithan on the occasion.

The two leaders hoisted the party flag and also garlanded a statue of late leader J Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MPs A Navaneethakrishnan and A Vijayakumar garlanded MGR’s statue in the premises of the Parliament, a party release said.

M G Ramachandran (1917-87), popularly known as MGR was the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister from 1977 to 1987 and he founded the AIADMK in 1972.

