Top five Tamil horror movies to watch online

Today, we have a list of five best Kollywood horror movies for you to enjoy. These films will definitely send a chill down your spine.

1) Pizza (2012): Disney+ Hotstar

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s first film, Pizza is known for kickstarting Vijay Sethupathi’s career. The film, also starring Remya Nambeesan and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles, has a healthy dose of twists and turns that will surely keep you hooked. The story follows Michael, a pizza delivery boy, who finds himself in a haunted house.

2) Eeram: Youtube

Eeram takes off when Vasu, a diligent police officer, is forced to investigate the apparent suicide of his former lover. He slowly starts to realise that there are unexplainable forces at play, especially surrounding water. The interesting premise of the movie is backed by logic and doesn’t leave too many loopholes for the viewer. The movie stars Aadhi and Sindhu Menon in the lead roles.

3) Demonte colony: SonyLIV

The movie is based on an urban legend of a haunted residential area called Demonte Colony in the heart of Chennai. Named after a Portuguese merchant who settled there, Demonte Colony is said to house the spirit of his schizophrenic wife who committed suicide. In the movie, four friends decide to visit a haunted house in the colony and what follows makes the rest of the plot.

4) Pisaasu: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Mysskin of Psycho fame, Pisaasu may be slow-paced and lack the regular tropes of other horror films but that works to its advantage. Pisaasu has so much intrigue that you will have to watch the entire film to get answers, and it will not leave you disappointed. The official synopsis of the film reads as, “A man experiences paranormal activities at his house after the death of a girl who he tried to save. Soon after, he realizes that the spirit is actually trying to help him find the girl’s murderers.”

5) Shock: MX Player, Youtube

Released in 2004, Shock is the Tamil remake of Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot. Starring Prashant and Meena in the lead roles, Shock follows the story of Vasanth and Malini, who face supernatural occurrences, after moving into a high-rise apartment. The film was a big hit upon its release.

