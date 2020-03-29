Top five gripping Tamil movies to watch during lockdown

If you are a fan of Tamil thrillers, then you are at the right place. If you are a fan of Tamil thrillers, then you are at the right place.

India is on lockdown for 21 days. While this is not the most ideal situation, there is a way to make the best use of this self-isolation period. If you are a fan of Tamil thrillers and are looking to delve into this genre, then you are at the right place.

Today, we have a list of five intense and engaging Tamil movies that will make sure you stay at the edge of your seat throughout.

1) Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum

Streaming on: Hotstar

Directed by Mysskin, the film has no heroine and no songs. It is a neo-noir thriller filled to the brim with dark humour and raw emotions. OA, which stars Mysskin himself and Sri of Vazhakku Enn 18/9 fame in the lead roles, is the tale of a man trying to redeem himself in society. The movie brilliantly shows society in its cruel, unforgiving form. And the suspense element holds up right until the end of the film.

2) Aaranya Kaandam

Streaming on: Hotstar

Aaranya Kaandam shows the events of one single day in the lives of six characters. This action-thriller was the maiden directorial of Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Super Deluxe fame. The narration of the movie is not linear, and it tends to dip in and out of different stories. The combination of well-written characters and a brilliant screenplay results in a movie that keeps you hooked from start to end. And Jackie Shroff steals the show with his portrayal of the sleazy don, Singaperumal. The movie did not perform well at the box office upon its release, but achieved cult status over the years.

3) Kirumi

Streaming on: Zee5

Kirumi was tragically overlooked by many cinema-goers when it hit screens. Directed by debutant Anucharan, the film tells the tale of a police informer who is stuck in between two corrupt systems. Starring Pariyerum Perumal fame Kathir in the lead, the movie makes for a thrilling watch. Do not miss this.

4) Maanagaram

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Before he made Kaithi, Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed Maangaram. The film sheds light on how newcomers from small-towns are treated in a city like Chennai. It focuses on themes like cynicism, hope and the limits of a human being. The movie is also a social commentary of sorts, but let that not deter you as Maanagram moves at a breakneck pace. It is one of the best Tamil films I have watched in recent times.

5) Uriyadi

Streaming on: Youtube

Uriyadi (2016), starring Vijay Kumar in the lead role, is considered one of the best political thrillers in Kollywood. The film is set in the 1990s and follows four socially-conscious college-going boys. Even though the second part which hit screens last year was a let-down, Uriyadi is an unmissable film, and I highly recommend it.

