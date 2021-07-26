Police book Bigg Boss Tamil fame Yashika Aannand, confiscate her driving license

Actor Yashika Aannand has been booked under various IPC sections after the car she was driving crashed on East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram in Chennai on Saturday night. As per reports, the cops have also confiscated her driving license in connection with the case.

Yashika’s SUV car lost control, rammed into a railing and fell into a roadside pit, killing one of the passengers of the car immediately. The victim was identified as Vallichatti Bhavani, 28, who was employed in the UK as a software engineer. The native of Hyderabad, Vallichatti had come to Chennai just a few days ago to spend some time with her friends. She was supposed to take a flight back to the UK on Sunday night.

Along with Yashika and Vallichatti, two men were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. The three are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Adyar.

According to reports, the police have confirmed that Yashika was not driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The cops suspect speeding could be the reason for the accident. Yashika has reportedly already given her statement to the cops.

Yashika made her debut as an actor with Kavalai Vendam in 2016. She appeared in supporting roles in films like Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, NOTA, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. She became a household name in Tamil Nadu after participating in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Her upcoming projects include Raja Bheema, Ivan Than Uthaman, Kadamaiyai Sei.