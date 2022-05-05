scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

TN court orders FIR against Suriya, Jyothika, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel

A court in Chennai has ordered the police to file an FIR against Suriya, Jyothika and Jai Bhim's director TJ Gnanavel.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 5, 2022 12:03:08 pm
Jai BhimSuriya’s Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A Chennai court has directed the police to file an FIR against Suriya, his wife Jyothika and director Gnanavel for allegedly misrepresenting the Vanniyar community in their film Jai Bhim (2021). Rudra Vanniyar Sena, a Vanniyar group, had claimed in its petition that the community has been shown in a poor light in the movie.

The petition came up for hearing at the Chennai Saidapet court on April 29. According to reports, after hearing the arguments of the petitioner, the court issued orders to the police department to file an FIR against Suriya, Jyothika and Gnanavel and investigate it. The next hearing has been adjourned to May 20.

Also Read |KGF Chapter 2 overtakes Dangal at box office; top two ‘Hindi’ films are now from Telugu and Kannada industries

Earlier, Suriya was also served legal notice demanding Rs 5 crore compensation by the political outfit Pattali Makkal Katchi for allegedly tarnishing the image of the Vanniyar community.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The main source of conflict stems from a scene in which a calendar with the ‘Agni Gundam’ (raging fire) symbol is shown. The symbol is said to represent the Vanniyar community and the political organisations associated with the community are not happy, as they allege that the scene in question suggests that the main villain, a corrupt cop, belongs to their community.

Best of Express Premium

IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counsellingPremium
IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counselling
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

“You have projected the said wicked person, a wrongdoer as if he belonged to the Vanniyar community thereby imputing that the members of the Vanniyar community are prone to commit wrong and illegal things while in real life the said sub-inspector does not belong to Vanniyar community,” read the part of the legal notice.

After the controversy broke out over the Agni Gundam calendar in the movie, director Gnanavel issued an apology, owning up to the responsibility for the oversight. “It is unfortunate to ask Suriya to own up to the responsibility. As the director, this is a matter I alone have to take responsibility for,” he had said in his apology.

“I did not know that a calendar hung in the background will be understood as a reference to a community. It is not our intention to make it a symbol of reference to a particular community and it was only to reflect the period, the year 1995,” he added.

Jai Bhim was released on Amazon Prime Video last November to massive critical acclaim. It has been making headlines since.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

met gala 2022
Kim Kardashian, Natasha Poonawalla, Billie Eilish stun at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement