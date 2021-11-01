TN CM MK Stalin’s remarks on Jai Bhim leaves Suriya ‘speechless’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday released a statement appreciating actor Suriya’s latest film Jai Bhim. He also expressed his admiration for Justice Chandru, whose fight for upholding the human rights of the poor and marginalised inspired Jai Bhim.

“Great art should make an impact on the audience and bring about a positive change in society. I watched my friend Suriya’s Jai Bhim, in which he has lived as advocate Chandru. It has had a huge impact on me,” said MK Stalin, while tweeting a lengthy and glowing review of the movie.

Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim revolves around the human rights violations perpetrated by powerful people against various tribal communities.

“Suriya did not just make the film on the issues of tribal people, he also contributed Rs 1 crore to the organisation which works for the welfare of tribal people,” added the Tamil Nadu CM.

Reacting to the CM’s remarks about Jai Bhim, Suriya said, “I am speechless by the heartfelt appreciation of honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. His appreciation has fulfilled the purpose of Jai Bhim.”

Jai Bhim is inspired by a real-life case handled by Justice Chandru when he was an advocate at the Madras High Court. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj among others. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.