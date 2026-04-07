TN 2026 controversy: PIL in Madras HC seeks to stall film’s release; petitioner says yardstick for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan must be applied

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, another controversy has erupted in the state, once again revolving around a film, and that too with a Vijay connection. Now, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to stall the release of the movie titled Thanga Natchathiram 2026, aka TN 2026, until the polls are over, which would give it a fate similar to that of Jana Nayagan.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser for TN 2026 on Thursday, April 2, many pointed out that the central character played by Natty Natraj resembled actor-politician Vijay, the founding president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). While most claimed that the political comedy spoofs Vijay, a few others speculated that it was aimed at boosting his popularity, particularly since his Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to do so in the run-up to the elections, remains mired in a censorship row. Through the teaser, the makers also announced that TN 2026 will hit the screens on April 10.

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PIL against TN 2026

Meanwhile, ML Ravi, president of the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), moved the Madras High Court against the movie on Monday, April 6. Alleging that the film contains several political references, Ravi requested the court in his PIL to direct the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to stall the release of TN 2026 until the elections are over, so it doesn’t affect the results, The Hindu reported.

Pointing out that Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry, has not been granted permission for release thus far because he and his party are contesting the upcoming polls, Ravi demanded that the same yardstick be applied to TN 2026 and other films with political references. Despite the ongoing Jana Nayagan row, he noted that TN 2026 had received permission from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release. According to the board’s official website, the movie was awarded a UA 13+ certification on March 27.

Ravi argued that the inaction of the Election Commission of India and the state CEO in TN 2026’s case violates their constitutional mandate to conduct free and fair elections. He demanded that the movie’s release be postponed until the model code of conduct (MCC) is lifted.

‘TN 2026’s character not based on TVK Vijay’

Helmed by Umapathy S Ramaiah, TN 2026 is produced jointly by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Groups. Reacting to allegations that the movie spoofs Vijay, the film’s lead actor, Natty Natraj, told NDTV, “This character is not based on TVK Vijay at all. We have seen superstars become politicians in several states. When we first did the look test, we took Andhra Pradesh politician Jagan Mohan Reddy as a reference. He wore normal trousers and shirts like a regular college professor. Then we thought the censor board might object if we used him as a reference. So we gave 50-year-old Gulkand Kumar (his character in the movie) a salt-and-pepper beard too.”

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He added, “Now, Vijay turned up at his first maanaadu (public meeting) in Vikravandi in that look, and we thought he was still shooting for Jana Nayagan, and that was for continuity. But he maintained that look — which we never expected — and everyone’s comparing it to the teaser now. The situations we have depicted in the film are close to reality, though. You should come and watch the film – you’ll love it.” TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna also reportedly slammed TN 2026’s teaser, claiming that the movie was a conspiracy by the state-ruling DMK and centre-ruling BJP to damage Vijay’s image.

Director Umapathy S Ramaiah is the son of veteran actor Thambi Ramaiah, who also has played a key role in TN 2026. “At the narration, Thambi Ramaiah told me that people used to come into politics to do service but it has turned into a business today. He wanted this message to reach the audience and conveyed it through a hilarious story. He also told me that politics should be part of the education system as a subject in school. I thought this was very profound, and I found the script hilarious too. I just had to say yes,” Natty stated.

About Jana Nayagan

Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been embroiled in controversy since early this year, after the CBFC referred the political action drama to a revising committee. Although the makers moved the Madras High Court immediately, they initially failed to obtain relief, prompting them to postpone Jana Nayagan’s January 9 release indefinitely.

While a single judge then directed the CBFC to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to the film immediately, a division bench of the court set aside the initial order. The division bench then sent the matter back to the single judge. As the movie faced further delays, the makers withdrew the writ petition filed against the CBFC, challenging its decision to refer the movie to a revising committee. Thus, the matter eventually returned to the board, which now has to make a final decision.