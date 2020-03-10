Title trouble for Suriya’s film with Hari

The title of Suriya’s upcoming film will probably be changed. The title of Suriya’s upcoming film will probably be changed.

A few days ago, we had reported that Suriya and director Hari were teaming up for another project, Aruvaa. The duo has earlier collaborated on Vel, Aaru and the Singam series. Now, the latest we hear is that songwriter Ekadasi has already made a film bearing the same name, produced by Malayalam director Tarun Gopi, which was premiered in film festivals.

And, it looks like the makers of the Suriya starrer are under pressure to come up with a different title. Reports suggest that Ekadasi isn’t ready to give up the title, despite negotiations.

Touted to be a commercial potboiler, Suriya’s 39th project with Hari has music by D Imman. One may recall that Siva of Viswasam-fame was to direct Suriya 39. However, he chose Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

This film, scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release, is produced by E Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. Also, Suriya 39 will likely clash with Ajith’s Valimai.

According to a press release, this venture will go on floors by April 2020, and will be completed in a single schedule.

After the release of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya will start work on Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal. The film based on CS Chellappa’s Tamil novel of the same name, is said to be based on Jallikattu, the famous bull sport in Tamil Nadu. Vaadivaasal has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

