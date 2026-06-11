‘I only got 50% back’: Veteran financier slams RJ Balaji over Suriya film Karuppu row

Veteran Tamil film financier and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam has publicly criticised director RJ Balaji over the troubled release of the Suriya-starrer Karuppu, saying he has recovered only half his investment in the film and that Balaji took credit for its success while others did the actual work of getting it to theatres.

Subramaniam said the director’s public display of emotion conveniently ignored the behind-the-scenes scramble that actually got the film into theatres. “When Karuppu became successful, the director of the film threw up his collar,” he said, using a Tamil idiom for taking credit or acting with arrogance. “But we know the hardship we faced in those two days to release that film,” Subramaniam said, adding that apart from actor Suriya, neither the director, other cast members, or technicians stepped in to help when the release was in jeopardy.