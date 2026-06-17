‘There’s almost no one to offer it’: Tiruppur Subramaniam on Ajith’s big fee demand

Tamil film financier and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam has weighed in on the prolonged delay surrounding Ajith Kumar‘s next project, saying the actor’s salary demands have outpaced what most production houses in the industry are currently willing to risk.

“Ajith Kumar wants the salary he demands, but who is there in the industry to offer it? There’s almost no one, and we can’t do anything about it,” he said in an interview with Fine Time Cine, pointing to a shortage of big-investment studios in Tamil cinema as the real reason behind the standoff.

The comments add a financier’s perspective to a topic that has been simmering in Kollywood for over a year now. Despite the strong performance of his last release, Good Bad Ugly, no major Tamil production house has officially announced a new project with the actor.