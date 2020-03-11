Thupparivaalan 2 first look: The sequel to Vishal’s film is set in London

Vishal decided to direct Thupparivaalan 2 after having a bitter fall out with Mysskin, who created the world of Thupparivaalan three years ago. Vishal decided to direct Thupparivaalan 2 after having a bitter fall out with Mysskin, who created the world of Thupparivaalan three years ago.

Actor-producer Vishal on Wednesday released the first look poster of his upcoming movie Thupparivaalan 2, which is a sequel of the 2017 detective thriller Thupparivaalan.

The poster features Vishal dressed like a typical, old-school detective. Long coat, a matching hat and given that the story happens in London, he is also armed with an umbrella. Sherlock meets The Kingsman, eh? Set against the backdrop of London’s famous clock tower, the poster promises a dark thriller.

Besides playing the lead role and producing it, Vishal will also direct Thupparivaalan 2. He decided to direct Thupparivaalan 2 after having a bitter fall out with Mysskin, who created the world of Thupparivaalan three years ago.

The tiff between Mysskin and Vishal turned ugly after both engaged in a war of words publicly. Mysskin has issued a long list of demands for rejoining the project and seeing it through to completion. However, Vishal rejected all those demands outright and confirmed that Thupparivaalan 2 will mark his directorial debut.

Mysskin created Thupparivaalan loosely based on the legendary fictional detective character Sherlock Holmes and his close friend John Watson. While Vishal plays Kaniyan Poongundran, the lead detective with uncanny observational and deduction skills, Prasanna plays Manohar, the confidant of the hero.

