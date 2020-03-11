Thupparivaalan 2 controversy: Mysskin takes a hard line, Vishal hits back

Thupparivaalan 2 is bankrolled by Vishal. Thupparivaalan 2 is bankrolled by Vishal.

Maverick filmmaker Mysskin’s letter to actor-producer Vishal has surfaced online. In the four-page letter, Mysskin has mentioned all his demands, should Vishal want him to complete the upcoming movie Thupparivaalan 2.

Mysskin has taken a hardline position on the matter as the tone of the letter is very aggressive and uncompromising. Some of the highlights of his demands include payment of Rs 5 crore after tax deductions. He noted that Vishal and his production house should forfeit their rights concerning the movie franchise, including the title Thupparivaalan and its characters.

He has also demanded that the movie should be completed within 90 days. In case the production goes beyond that period, he will move on to other projects, and Thupparivaalan 2 team should “wait until the director gets free to resume the shoot.”

He also threatened to quit as the director with immediate effect if he or his team face any incidents on the sets that he deems insulting.

Mysskin’s letter has surfaced online a day after Vishal announced that he will be releasing the first look poster of Thupparivaalan 2.

The production of Thupparivaalan 2 hit a roadblock after Vishal and Mysskin had a major fall out. It is widely speculated that the conflict arose after the movie’s budget overshot by Rs 40 crore. Vishal, who is producing the movie under his home production banner Vishal Film Factory, later decided to assume the responsibility of direction himself and finish the project.

Vishal has responded to Mysskin’s demands with a press statement hitting back at the director. He has accused the director of splurging the producer’s money to the tune of Rs 13 crore. “It still puzzles me, why would a director drop out of the project halfway? Is it because I don’t have enough money to complete the project or for pointing out certain things to the director for the good of the movie?” the actor-producer asked.

He noted that it costs about Rs 15 lakh to shoot for a few hours in the UK. “Is it wrong to ask the director to shoot day and night to cut the cost of the movie, instead of just shooting two scenes a day?” Vishal said. “I am still surprised. Because this is equivalent of abandoning your child at an orphanage home.”

Vishal also claimed that he was speaking on the matter as a warning to other producers so that they don’t have to go through his ordeal. “I have decided to go ahead and direct this movie myself. I will do my best to meet everyone’s expectations,” he said.

The actor-producer also revealed that he will be releasing the first look poster of Thupparivaalan 2 today at 6 pm.

Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan franchise is inspired by the legendary fictional detective character Sherlock Holmes and his close friend John Watson. Thupparivaalan, starring Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles, came out in 2017 and became a hit.

