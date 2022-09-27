Thunivu star Ajith Kumar gets irritated as a fan invades personal space, Vignesh Shivan is impressed

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was recently left irritated when a fan got too close for comfort while attempting to take a selfie with him without asking for permission. The video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, showed Ajith filling up paperwork at the airport when an overzealous fan came too close to him. Ajith stopped what he was doing and gave the fan an angry look as the man took a few steps back, allowing the Thunivu star to go about his business.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan seems to be mighty impressed with the way Ajith handled the situation. On his Instagram story, Vignesh underlined that Ajith’s angry look at the airport reminded him of a moment in the 2013 actioner Aarambam. He shared the collage highlighting similarities between off-screen and on-screen Ajith.

aarampam film la vantha one mass scean 🏌️ just one look 👇 My dr chief #Ajith sir 🖤🦁 pic.twitter.com/yMXWs3FjC2 — soundar saha ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ Stay Home Stay Safe (@SahaSoundar) September 24, 2022

. @VigneshShivN anna GLAD to see my meme on your insta story,Thanks naa! Eagerly waiting for fanboy sambavam on #AK62. #Thunivu ;) pic.twitter.com/lck69W0fsd — M̷ɾ. 𝐃 ᴺᵒᴳᵘᵗˢᴺᵒᴳˡᵒʳʸ (@__Dhinu__) September 26, 2022

Vignesh is getting ready to direct Ajith in his next film. The unnamed project has been temporarily called AK62. The project is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year. The filmmakers have plans to release in the summer of 2023. The details of the remaining members of the cast and crew are still unknown. AK62 marks Vignesh’s maiden collaboration with Ajith and it will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Ajith has just finished shooting for his next with director H Vinoth. This is the star’s third consecutive project with the director after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Titled Thunivu, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The filmmakers are yet to announce their release plans.