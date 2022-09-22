scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Thunivu new poster: Ajith Kumar still in pensive mood

Thunivu's new poster, featuring Ajith Kumar, is out.

Ajith Kumar in Thunivu.

The makers of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu released a new poster on Thursday, much to the excitement of the fans. The new poster give a close look at Ajith’s face. He sports a thick grey beard that matches his hairstyle, coupled with cool sunglasses, and it allows the fans to do exactly what they want: the celebration of Ajith’s looks.

Even in the new poster, however, Ajith continues to be in a deeply pensive mood. The poster that was released on Wednesday evening showed the star resting on a lounge chair with an automatic rifle in his hand. And the background also resembled an old Indian rupee note. And the tagline read, “no guts, no glory.” It seems all that thinking that Ajith’s character can be seen doing is to do something drastically dramatic.

And director H Vinoth badly needs a win to dramatically turn around his reputation, which took a beating after his last film Valimai. The cop drama, which is Vinoth’s second consecutive outing with Ajith, was a colossal disappointment. The film was so dull that even the hard-core fans of Ajith couldn’t defend it. However, the film, thanks to Ajith’s star power, is said to have earned profit for its financiers. In that sense, Thunivu is Vinoth’s shot at redemption.

Vinoth is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. And it also stars Manju Warrier in the lead. The shooting of the movie majorly happened on the sets in Hyderabad. And the filmmakers are yet to reveal the release plans.

At the moment, Ajith seems to have completed shooting for his portions and he’s on a bike trip touring around the country.

