Thunivu movie release, review LIVE UPDATES: Tamil Nadu government cancels morning shows of Ajith film

In what is touted as one of the high points of Tamil cinema in 2023, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is going to clash with Vijay’s Varisu on Thursday. Though Varisu and Thunivu are releasing on Thursday, trade experts have already predicted a box office war this weekend between the two films. The two actors, Ajith and Vijay are superstars in their own right, and it will be interesting to see how the two films will fare at the box office.

Thunivu is a heist thriller which has Ajith essaying the role of a bank robber. The trailer had him taking a bank hostage and demanding a huge sum. Unlike his previous ventures, Ajith seems to be playing a grey character in the film. It also stars actors Manju Warrier, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani. The film has music by Ghibran.

Watch the trailer of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu here:

The director of Thunivu, H Vinoth had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Thunivu is a multi-genre film with songs, comedy, fights, and everything you expect from a commercial film. To put it one line, it is a game of the wicked.” Thunivu marks Vinoth and Ajith’s third collaboration. The actor-director duo have earlier worked together in Nekronda Paarvai and Valimai.

Thunivu has received a good advance booking in Tamil Nadu. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “Excellent adv booking for both #Thunivu and #Varisu all over TN.” Speaking about the big box office clash between the two films, he also told Pinkvilla, “It is like Avengers and Avatar’s clash in Hollywood and Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.”