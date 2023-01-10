scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Thunivu movie release, review LIVE UPDATES: Tamil Nadu government cancels morning shows of Ajith film

Ajith-starrer Thunivu movie review, movie launch live updates: Ajith Kumar's film Thunivu is one of the most-awaited films of Tamil cinema. It will face stiff competition from Vijay's Varisu which releases on Thursday.

January 10, 2023
In what is touted as one of the high points of Tamil cinema in 2023, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is going to clash with Vijay’s Varisu on Thursday. Though Varisu and Thunivu are releasing on Thursday, trade experts have already predicted a box office war this weekend between the two films. The two actors, Ajith and Vijay are superstars in their own right, and it will be interesting to see how the two films will fare at the box office.

Thunivu is a heist thriller which has Ajith essaying the role of a bank robber. The trailer had him taking a bank hostage and demanding a huge sum. Unlike his previous ventures, Ajith seems to be playing a grey character in the film. It also stars actors Manju Warrier, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani. The film has music by Ghibran.

Watch the trailer of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu here:

The director of Thunivu, H Vinoth had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Thunivu is a multi-genre film with songs, comedy, fights, and everything you expect from a commercial film. To put it one line, it is a game of the wicked.” Thunivu marks Vinoth and Ajith’s third collaboration. The actor-director duo have earlier worked together in Nekronda Paarvai and Valimai.

Thunivu has received a good advance booking in Tamil Nadu. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “Excellent adv booking for both #Thunivu and #Varisu all over TN.” Speaking about the big box office clash between the two films, he also told Pinkvilla, “It is like Avengers and Avatar’s clash in Hollywood and Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.”

Live Blog

Here are all the latest updates about Ajith's film Thunivu

15:12 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Thunivu gets a glaring response in Tamil Nadu

Film trade expert Ramesh Bala has shared on Twitter that Ajith Kumar's film Thunivu is leading in Tamil Nadu both in terms of screen count and advance bookings. He tweeted, "#Thunivu leads all over TN..Both in screen count and in adv booking.."

14:57 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Here's how the US is preparing for the Thunivu premiere

The fans of Ajith in the USA are all set for the release of Thunivu. The production house, Lyca Productions shared pictures of promotional vans of the film stationed outside Indian restaurants in Dallas.

14:51 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Tamil Nadu government cancels morning shows of Ajith film

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the 4 am and 5 am shows of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu from January 13 to January 16. Also, the fans of the actor will not be allowed to anoint milk on the banners of the film placed outside the theaters. 

Speaking about working with Ajith for five years in a row, H Vinoth told indianexpress.com, "I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It is pretty comfortable for me, so why not? To put it even more bluntly, the hero is giving me a chance to work with him for this long. So, I took it. Also, with any professional relationship, there will be small arguments and misunderstandings. Sometimes, his suggestions were right and sometimes mine were. But it comes down to trust. The belief that he has in me, and vice versa."

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:25 IST
