Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Thunivu box office collection day 3: Ajith's film makes a mark with its overseas collection

Ajith Kumar's heist drama was earlier battling against Varisu but now, it is facing competition against Telugu releases Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.

ThunivuAjith Kumar's Thunivu was released in the theatres on Wednesday.
After a big opening on Wednesday, both Thunivu and Varisu recorded big drops on the second and third day. Though it seems like Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has an edge over Ajith Kumar’s heist-drama. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thunivu collected an approximate Rs 8.50 crores on Friday. However, the tracker claims that the film’s gross collection so far is approximately Rs 52 crores.

According to reports, Thunivu had an overall 51.32% occupancy in Tamil Nadu on day 3. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that Thunivu is grabbing attention abroad and revealed that it became the highest grossing film of Ajith in North America. 

Helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar. Pongal celebrations may boost the H Vinoth-directed film, which may see strong increases on Saturday and Sunday.

Also read |Waltair Veerayya movie review: Neither Chiranjeevi nor Ravi Teja can save this film from drowning in shallowness

Indianexpress.com gave Thunivu 3 stars. A part of the review read, “All said and done, Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm.  H Vinoth is aware of this, and that’s why there’s a dialogue in the film that goes something to the tune of, ‘People always like the ones who entertain them, and not the ones who keep delivering messages’. Maybe, that’s true of films as well.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:26 IST
Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

