Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Thunivu box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar’s action film takes top spot in Tamil Nadu

Thunivu box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar's heist-thriller outperformed Vijay's Varisu in Tamil Nadu, but came a close second nationwide.

A still from Ajith's Thunivu trailerA still from Ajith's Thunivu.
Thunivu box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar’s action film takes top spot in Tamil Nadu
It was a toss-up at the box office on Wednesday, as two major Tamil language releases fought for screen space amid Pongal celebrations. Thalapathy Vijay’s family entertainer Varisu narrowly edged out Thala Ajith’s Thunivu, but both films performed exceedingly well, marking a win for Indian cinema as a whole. Directed by H Vinoth, the action-thriller Thunivu is estimated to have grossed Rs 26 crore in India on day one, falling just Rs 50 lakh behind Varisu.

But according to industry data tracker Sacnilk, Thunivu made more in the Tamil Nadu region. While Varisu earned around Rs 17 crore on home turf, Thunivu reportedly made Rs 18 crore. It added another Rs 3.5 crore in Karnataka, Rs 2.5-Rs 3 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, Rs 1.5 crore in Kerala, but just Rs 50 lakh in the rest of India (read, the north).

Also read |Varisu box office collection day 1: Vijay’s family entertainer wins opening bout against Ajith’s Thunivu

In recent years, South Indian movies — particularly Telugu language releases — have emerged as nationwide hits. Two Kannada language movies, KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara, became runaway hits last year. Tamil cinema, which at one time used to have some of the country’s biggest stars, appears to have lost its sheen along with Bollywood. Both Vijay and Ajith are coming off of critical and commercial disappointments, in Beast and Valimai, respectively.

And if Thunivu’s opening day box office breakdown is any indication, there’s still a long way to go for every major South Indian movie to make a mark in the north. For instance, the film could only muster 30% occupancy in the National Capital Region on day one.

But local fans seem to have enjoyed it. Average occupancy for the Tamil version rose from 61% in the morning to 82% for the night shows. Chennai saw an average occupancy of 98.25% through the day, while Pondicherry saw 99.5% occupancy on day one.

Also starring Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani, Thunivu has received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Kirhubhakar Purushothaman awarded it three out of five stars, and wrote in his review, “The style and the mystery of the first half quickly fizzle out post-interval, and the film starts telling one sob story after another, which is incongruous with the cold and dark nature of the film.”

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:47 IST
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:47 IST
