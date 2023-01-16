Varisu and Thunivu box office collection day 5: Vijay races ahead of Ajith as Varisu earns Rs 85.25 crore

It was a mighty clash at the box office this Pongal as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Thunivu headlined by Ajith came head-to-head and both the films witnessed an impressive first Sunday, as their collections grew on day five of their release.

Varisu, which opened in Telugu states and Hindi belt days after its Tamil release, saw a solid Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the early estimates of the film’s first Sunday collections are around Rs 18.50 crore, taking its all-India net total to Rs 85.25 cr. Vijay’s film had an overall 74.52% Tamil occupancy on Sunday, the industry tracker noted.

Thunivu, on the other hand, clocked in Rs 11.50 crore on day five, taking its all-India net collections to Rs 67 cr. It is yet to have a release in Hindi. The action heist film had an overall 74.26% Tamil occupancy on Sunday.

Varisu was the big release of the year for Vijay, who last appeared in 2022’s Beast, which also managed to pull in the big numbers but did not receive any critical praise. Varisu, on the other hand, opened to good reviews.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Indianexpress.com gave three stars to the film and called it “ a mix-mash of many films.” A part of the review read, “But this isn’t a film about the plot, it is more about the moments it wants to create in the wafer-thin story. Varisu is shameless about being a fan-pandering affair. It’s all one big stage for its hero to dance, and boy he does! Also, it’s heartening to see Vijay’s return to comedy. His scenes with Yogi Babu, though few and fleeting, are the greatest strength of the film.”

Meanwhile, Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar.

Indianexpress.com gave Thunivu 3 stars. A section of the review read, “All said and done, Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm. H Vinoth is aware of this, and that’s why there’s a dialogue in the film that goes something to the tune of, ‘People always like the ones who entertain them, and not the ones who keep delivering messages’. Maybe, that’s true of films as well.”