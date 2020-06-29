Thumbi Thullal Cobra song: AR Rahman delivers a Jiya Jale-esque track

Cobra song Thumbi Thullal is composed by AR Rahman. Cobra song Thumbi Thullal is composed by AR Rahman.

The first song from the music album of upcoming movie Cobra was released on Monday. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic melody is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. And like all 21st century Rahman compositions, Thumbi Thullal also promises to grow on us slowly and join the list of our favourites.

Thumbi Thullal is partially a Malayalam song like “Jiya Jale” from Dil Se. There is a catchy Malayalam chorus followed by Tamil lyrics. And there is also residuals of melodious “Nagumomu” in the song.

The song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar. It is written by lyricists Vivek and Jithin Raj.

Judging by the song, it seems one of the characters that Vikram plays in Cobra is a Malayali. The first look poster that was released earlier showed Vikram in as many as seven distinctive get-ups. Maybe that explains director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s choice of the title. The protagonist may have the habit of shedding his old skin like King Cobra often.

Industry buzz suggests that Vikram will be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra.

Cobra is written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018) fame. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

About 25 per cent of Cobra’s shooting is said to be pending due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd