What Rajinikanth had said about Dhanush: He’s a golden boy, good husband, good son-in-law

The decision of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to part ways has come as a huge shock for their fans and it is garnering some strong reactions on social media. Many took to social media to show their solidarity with Aishwaryaa’s father, superstar Rajinikanth. ‘Stay strong Rajinikanth’ was also among top trends on Twitter on Tuesday.

An old video of Rajinikanth calling Dhanush a “golden boy” has surfaced online as a counter-response to all the criticism that the latter is subjected to. The snippet is part of the 30-minute speech that Rajinikanth had delivered during the audio-release function of Kaala (2018).

Also Read | Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce separation

During the speech, he spoke at length as to why he didn’t organise such a meet for any of his previous movies, largely owing to his health. He also recalled his meeting with director Pa Ranjith and being bowled over by his commitment to his work. He also spoke about the film being produced by Dhanush. He noted that he was quite “proud of” the way Dhanush has been running his production house. He noted that Dhanush was not just a talented actor but also a “golden boy”

“I’m not just saying this because Dhanush is my son-in-law. But, he’s a golden boy. He worships his parents, he takes good care of his wife, he’s a good father and a good son-in-law. And he’s very talented,” Rajinikanth had said. It was arguably for the first and only time Rajinikanth opened up about his relationship with Dhanush in public.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa on Monday issued a joint statement claiming that they both have grown apart as individuals and hence they have decided to call it quits, ending their 18 years of marriage.